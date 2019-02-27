Police begin verification drive in Deoband, 2 held

Four days after the Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested two Kashmiri youths for suspected links with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, the Saharanpur police have launched a verification drive of youths staying in hostels and other rented accommodation in Deoband area of the city.

During the drive, the police Tuesday arrested two Bangladeshi youths staying in a boys’ hostel posing as students. Both were sent to jail after being produced before a court. Police said the they were held for not having passport and visa.

While nothing objectionable was recovered from the possession of Abdul and Sohrab, they have been booked under Foreigners’ Act for not having passport and visa.