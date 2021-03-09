Agra: Advances rejected, youth kills teen, mother

“Nothing was looted from the house. We have identified the accused, Govind Kumar. We have strong evidence against him. Five police teams have been formed to arrest the accused,” said IG Agra (Range) A Satish Ganesh.

A 19-year-old girl and her mother were found murdered with their throats slit and multiple stab wounds at their home in Jarar town of UP’s Agra district Monday. The wife of the 19-year-old’s brother was found injured.

According to police, a 19-year-old youth who lives in the neighbourhood, allegedly carried out the murders after the girl rejected his advances.

“Nothing was looted from the house. We have identified the accused, Govind Kumar. We have strong evidence against him. Five police teams have been formed to arrest the accused,” said IG Agra (Range) A Satish Ganesh.

SSP, Agra, Babloo Kumar said that murders took place around 2.30 am when the accused entered their house where the three women were sleeping; the male members of the family were sleeping at their shop nearby.

“While the girl’s sister-in-law suffered minor injuries and is reportedly out of danger, the bodies of the two women — mother and daughter — have several cuts all over. It was a hate crime,” a police officer said. A case of murder has been registered,” said local SHO Vinod Kumar.