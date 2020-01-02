Police action in Gorakhpur: Shaken and scared, residents recount day police ‘barged in’

The office of an NGO allegedly vandalised in Gorakhpur. (Express) The office of an NGO allegedly vandalised in Gorakhpur. (Express)

Residents of Muslim-dominated areas in Gorakhpur city have similar stories to tell about Friday, December 20, when policemen allegedly entered their homes, hurled abuses and beat up whoever was around.

Nasir, 24, who lives in Ismailpur under Kotwali police station is standing outside his house with a plaster on his right hand and injury marks on legs. “I am uneducated. I don’t know about the citizenship issue. I was standing outside my house when police came. They asked me what I was doing outside, I didn’t reply out of fear. They then beat me up with lathis,” alleges Nasir, an electrician.

A few houses away, a 32-year-old woman, whose husband was arrested for allegedly violating Section 144, says he has not been able to go to work since he was released on bail. “He is not talking to anyone. He says he was beaten up by 7-8 policemen. He can’t work because of the injuries,” says the woman.

Her husband is a daily-wage labourer who refused to talk, citing “trauma”. “He won’t be able to talk,” the woman says, requesting anonymity out of “fear of the police”.

The woman points at bricks that are holding their broken door in place. “They (police) broke the door. If you go around, you will see those who have money got them fixed, but those who can’t afford it have put bricks behind the door to shield themselves from the cold.”

Residents in nearby Askarganj allege that policemen climbed onto the terraces to look for the men and when they could not find them, they hurled abuses at women.

A 50-year-old woman shows how her legs have turned blue, allegedly due to lathicharge by police. “They were beating up boys outside my house. I thought if I intervene, they will stop, but they did not. At least five policemen beat me up,” she alleges.

Refusing to tell her name, she says, “We can’t take on the police. We are very poor.”

About 500 m from her house is Kotwali police station, facing a centre run by an NGO to provide employment to local women. Neighbours allege that policemen threw stones at the house the centre runs from.

“The protest did not reach the police station. Then who threw stones at my house?” says Heena Siddiqui, who runs the NGO Mahila Samridhi.

“They have booked my son under 21 IPC sections, including attempt to murder and rioting charges. There were 75 women in the centre that day, most of them Hindu. They are willing to testify that my son was at the centre. He is educated and is preparing for competitive exams. Why will he indulge in rioting,” asks Heena.

“We thought we were safe because we lived in front of the police station. Who knew police can be so unfair,” she adds. Her son Saif, who has been named in the FIR along with 36 named and 700-800 unidentified people, is absconding.

Circle Officer Virendra Pratap Singh said all the accused have been booked after looking at CCTV footage.

A 48-year-old man who lives in neighbouring Khoonipur alleges that police beat him up when he was going to the mosque. “They pulled my beard and hurled communal abuses.”

A 32-year-old resident of Askarganj, who works in the IT sector, says he was sent to jail for violating Section 144. He alleges police treated them like hardcore criminals. “They beat me up brutally,” says the man, who has not been booked. He claims he was at office when the protest in the area took place.

Circle Officer Singh said a march was held from Jama Masjid to Nakhas Chowk. “The protest was initially not very big. But it grew and thousands started vandalism and misbehaved with policemen. They were stopped using force. Sixteen policemen were injured in stone-pelting.”

Gorakhpur SSP Sunil Gupta said alleged excesses will be probed if police receives a complaint. “We have not received any complaint till now…The innocent should not be scared. It is my job to rectify mistakes, if any, made by my junior officers,” Gupta told The Indian Express.

