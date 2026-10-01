National Police Academy seeks AGMUT IPS officers as faculty to broaden policing experience

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs to nominate IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre for deputation.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 1, 2026 10:28 AM IST
National Police Academy, Hyderabad.National Police Academy, Hyderabad. (Photo courtesy: LinkedIn
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Unhappy that IPS officers of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre have not been opting for postings at the country’s premier police training institution, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad has asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to nominate IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre for deputation, underlining the need to widen faculty representation and bring in a broader mix of policing experience.

The National Police Academy, which trains IPS officers at different stages of their careers, said its current faculty includes officers drawn from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura and Tamil Nadu.

In a letter sent to the ministry in September, Director (SVPNPA) Sujeet Pandey said the academy sought the ministry’s cooperation in identifying suitable and willing IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre.

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The academy said that while the current faculty composition offers diversity in professional experience, it needs to broaden state and cadre representation by bringing in officers from other states and Union Territories.

“Wider State/Cadre representation in the faculty would facilitate greater exchange of diverse field experiences, policing practices, working cultures, good practices, technological innovations and other emerging approaches to policing,” the letter stated.

It said the method of cross-learning would enrich the training environment and benefit officer trainees, who are drawn from different parts of the country.

The academy said the experience and professional expertise of IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre would be of considerable value. “Officers with appropriate field experience, training or administrative exposure, and familiarity with modern policing practices, would be able to contribute effectively to the academy’s training, academic and institutional activities,” it said.

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The letter asked that suitable and willing IPS officers of the AGMUT cadre, preferably from the 2015 batch and beyond, who fulfil the eligibility conditions, be nominated for deputation as assistant directors. The nominations, along with willingness and requisite particulars or documents of the officers, have been sought by September 30, to enable further action by the academy.

The SVPNPA is the apex institution for training IPS officers and plays a key role in shaping policing standards throughout their career, leadership, investigation skills, and internal security preparedness across the country.

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Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

 

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