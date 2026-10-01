National Police Academy seeks AGMUT IPS officers as faculty to broaden policing experience

Unhappy that IPS officers of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre have not been opting for postings at the country’s premier police training institution, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad has asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to nominate IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre for deputation, underlining the need to widen faculty representation and bring in a broader mix of policing experience.

The National Police Academy, which trains IPS officers at different stages of their careers, said its current faculty includes officers drawn from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura and Tamil Nadu.

In a letter sent to the ministry in September, Director (SVPNPA) Sujeet Pandey said the academy sought the ministry’s cooperation in identifying suitable and willing IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre.

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The academy said that while the current faculty composition offers diversity in professional experience, it needs to broaden state and cadre representation by bringing in officers from other states and Union Territories.

“Wider State/Cadre representation in the faculty would facilitate greater exchange of diverse field experiences, policing practices, working cultures, good practices, technological innovations and other emerging approaches to policing,” the letter stated.

It said the method of cross-learning would enrich the training environment and benefit officer trainees, who are drawn from different parts of the country.

The academy said the experience and professional expertise of IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre would be of considerable value. “Officers with appropriate field experience, training or administrative exposure, and familiarity with modern policing practices, would be able to contribute effectively to the academy’s training, academic and institutional activities,” it said.

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The letter asked that suitable and willing IPS officers of the AGMUT cadre, preferably from the 2015 batch and beyond, who fulfil the eligibility conditions, be nominated for deputation as assistant directors. The nominations, along with willingness and requisite particulars or documents of the officers, have been sought by September 30, to enable further action by the academy.

The SVPNPA is the apex institution for training IPS officers and plays a key role in shaping policing standards throughout their career, leadership, investigation skills, and internal security preparedness across the country.