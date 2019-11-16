PoleStar award for Express reporter for feature on Hima

Tora Agarwala, Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, has won the PoleStar Award for the ‘Best Good News Feature’.

Agarwala was given the award for her report ‘Hima Das, the girl who chases time’ at the 21st Annual PoleStar Awards, which were conducted in Chennai on Friday.

The chief guest of the event was S Ramadorai, former chairman, National Skill Development Corporation. Arun Jain, founder of PoleStar Foundation and Chairman and Managing Director, Intellect Design Arena Limited, was also present along with other dignitaries from industry, media and academia.

The PoleStar Foundation was set up in 1998 to recognise excellence in journalism in India.