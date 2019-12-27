Punjab: Polar winds behind the winter chill this year, worst is yet to come, say experts

While Chandigarh recorded maximum temperature of 9 degree Celsius during the day on Thursday, MET said that it was likely to go further down to 8 degree Celsius in days to come. While Chandigarh recorded maximum temperature of 9 degree Celsius during the day on Thursday, MET said that it was likely to go further down to 8 degree Celsius in days to come.

The ‘polar vortex’ is the main reason behind the cold wave that has now stretched into the second week in parts of the north, including Punjab, according to weather experts. Also, there is no relief in sight from such weather conditions in the coming days with things likely to get worse before they get better as mild rain is predicted in parts of Punjab on New Year’s Eve.

“The polar vortex is the large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding both north and south poles of the earth, which has been pushing the Arctic winds and western disturbances southwards due to which cold waves are received from polar vortex mainly in winters,” said IMD’s Chandigarh office director, Surinder Paul, adding that this time western disturbances also hit early in the region due to Polar Vortex only.

Last time a cold wave had stretched without respite for days was in 2014 and then too it was blamed on the polar vortex.

While Chandigarh recorded maximum temperature of 9 degree Celsius during the day on Thursday, MET said that it was likely to go further down to 8 degree Celsius in days to come.

MET officials said that slow wind speed was not helping as winds speed of at least 10 to 15 km per hour is needed to clear the cold wave.

They added that while western disturbances would bring rain late in December or early January, this time the they hit the state in early bringing heavy rain on December 18-19.

In December, Punjab’s actual rainfall was 27.5 mm against the required normal of 9.1 mm which is three times above normal. In Haryana too, 9.2 mm rain was recorded in December against the normal 4.2 mm.

Last year, there was mild rain received in some parts of the north around December 11, but this year heavy rain was received in almost the entire north region.

MET department also predicted that a mild western disturbance may hit the state on the eve of New year on January 1.

Director Surinder Paul added that frequency of the western disturbances may increase in the remaining months of the winters. “Last year January and February were wetter than the December month and this year December has also been a wet month which has led to the chilling cold wave in the region”.

He said there may a ray of sunshine for an hour or so in the next couple of days.

As for as crops are concerned the long spell of the winter season is always good for the main Rabbi crop, wheat, but some problem is being seen where the wheat was sown late as extreme cold conditions can impact germination.

“In our district, there was late sowing of wheat on hundreds of acres and no germination has taken place in such fields till date and now we are waiting for it,” said Dr Amrik Singh, Agricultural Development Officer, adding that if germination will not take place then they will have to go for winter maize sowing on such land.

Potato farmers have also been instructed to watch out against the attack of the late blight.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App