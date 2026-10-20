Poland PM Donald Tusk to visit India on October 21 for three-day visit

PRIME MINISTER of Poland Donald Tusk will be visiting India from October 21 to 23, and will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

The visit would serve to deepen the India-EU strategic partnership, it said.

This would be Tusk’s second visit to India in his capacity as the Prime Minister of Poland, the first being during his earlier tenure in 2010.

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Tusk, who is coming at the invitation of Modi, will be accompanied by Andrzej Domanski, Minister of Finance and Economy, and a large business delegation, the MEA said in a statement.