He crossed the LoC for love. A month later, he was sent back to PoK

On his arrival in the Valley, Zeeshan was detained by the Army at Silikote, a fenced border village where access is restricted to soldiers and residents. (Image generated using AI)

A month after he crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri to meet his love, Zeeshan Ahmad Mir, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), was sent back across the border.

Zeeshan, a resident of Pankedi village in Uri, crossed the border on May 31 to meet his love, Iram Majeed. On the same day, the Indian Army issued a statement saying an “intruder” had been apprehended while crossing the LoC in Kashmir’s Uri sector. Sources later said that he appeared to have “no hostile intent”.

Zeeshan and Iram had fallen in love over Snapchat. On his arrival in the Valley, Zeeshan was detained by the Army at Silikote, a fenced border village where access is restricted to soldiers and residents.