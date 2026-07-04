He crossed the LoC for love. A month later, he was sent back to PoK

The court admitted the police chargesheet and closed the case, following which formalities for his repatriation were completed.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
2 min readSrinagarUpdated: Jul 4, 2026 06:51 PM IST
LoCOn his arrival in the Valley, Zeeshan was detained by the Army at Silikote, a fenced border village where access is restricted to soldiers and residents. (Image generated using AI)
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A month after he crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri to meet his love, Zeeshan Ahmad Mir, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), was sent back across the border.

Zeeshan, a resident of Pankedi village in Uri, crossed the border on May 31 to meet his love, Iram Majeed. On the same day, the Indian Army issued a statement saying an “intruder” had been apprehended while crossing the LoC in Kashmir’s Uri sector. Sources later said that he appeared to have “no hostile intent”.

Zeeshan and Iram had fallen in love over Snapchat. On his arrival in the Valley, Zeeshan was detained by the Army at Silikote, a fenced border village where access is restricted to soldiers and residents.

While the Army was convinced Zeeshan had crossed the border only to meet Iram, he was handed over to the police for legal proceedings. The police registered a case against him for illegal intrusion and sent him to jail in Baramulla. Three days ago, they filed a chargesheet in the case.

The court admitted the police chargesheet and closed the case, following which formalities for his repatriation were completed.

On Saturday, Indian officials informed their Pakistani counterparts about the deportation. Zeeshan was then taken to Kaman Post, where he was repatriated following a direction from the Uri court.

Iram and her family were allowed to meet him briefly before his deportation.

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“We took him to Kaman Post and handed him over to Pakistani soldiers. The repatriation took place at 12.30 in the afternoon,” one police officer said.

“We were allowed to meet him for two to three minutes before departure. He didn’t say anything,” Iram, who was accompanied by her father, mother and three sisters, told The Indian Express. “He just wept the whole time we were there.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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