PoK next on PM Modi govt’s agenda, says Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday said that after scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, the next issue on the agenda of the Narendra Modi government is how to get back areas of J&K that are illegally occupied by Pakistan.

Advertising

“It is not only my or my party’s commitment, but it has been a resolve of Parliament which unanimously adopted a resolution in 1994 during the then Congress government headed by P V Narasimha Rao, saying that Kashmir is an integral part of India and the only thing left to be resolved with Pakistan was Pakistan-occupied Kashmir… This is an accepted position,” Singh told the media while highlighting the successes of 100 days of the Modi government, calling the decision on J&K as the government’s biggest achievement.

The minister said the decision to fully integrate J&K with India during the first 100 days will be recorded as an achievement of 100 years, adding that it needed tremendous will, conviction and determination. He said the government has fulfiled the promise of Jan Sangh founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Had Mookerjee been alive, he would have said “go and tell the world that Modi and Amit Shah have abrogated Article 370”, Singh said.

“The entire world is aligned with India over the issue of abrogation of Article 370,” he said in reply to a question on Pakistan’s campaign on the issue.

Saying that the common man in Kashmir is rejoicing over potential benefits of the decision, Singh stated that those unhappy are only a handful of beneficiaries of the mayhem which was carried on for all these years. However, there cannot be any premium for anti-India activities, Singh said.