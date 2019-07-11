PoK boy’s body found in Kashmir

The body of a seven-year-old boy, which reportedly floated down from a village in Gilgit-Baltistan in PoK, was recovered from a village in North Kashmir’s Gurez town, officials said Wednesday. Authorities have started the process to repatriate the body to Pakistan, they added.

Advertising

The body was spotted on Tuesday in Kishenganga river in Achoora village. By night, several social media posts suggested that the child, identified as Aabid Sheikh, was from Minimarg in Astoor village, Gilgit-Baltistan, and that he went missing on Monday. In a video on Facebook, several people from Aabid’s family, including his father Nazir Sheikh, asked Pakistan authorities to help bring the body back.

According to district Deputy Commissioner, Shabhaz Mirza, the administration contacted the Pakistani Army and asked them to take back the body. They reportedly asked the authorities to send the body from Teetwal in Kupwara district.

However, when a team departed from Gurez with the body on Wednesday afternoon they were asked to return as Pakistan had agreed to collect the body from there, he said.

Later in the evening, the handoff could not be made.