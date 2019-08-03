Pointless to blame EVMs, Oppn should introspect: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

CHIEF MINISTER Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asked Opposition parties to introspect, instead of taking to the streets against the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) in elections.

Speaking at Buti Bori in Vidarbha’s Nagpur district, as part of his statewide Mahajanadesh Yatra ahead of the Assembly polls, the CM said: “The Opposition should admit that they lost people’s mandate in the Lok Sabha polls. They should engage in serious introspection to ascertain their failures and shortcomings. It is pointless to blame EVMs and seek solace.”

“It’s a classic case of a team, which believes it would win the World Cup, instead faces defeat. The captain then blames the umpire. He starts saying ‘we did well but the umpire was not on our side or could not understand our game’,” he added.

Fadnavis reminded the Opposition that some of them have ruled the country and different states by winning elections through the same EVMs. “The EVMs were not introduced recently. The Congress and NCP in the past have won polls through the same EVMs. Recently, the Opposition won Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. What does it convey? If EVMs were manipulated, why would the results be in their favour?”

“After the 2019 Lok Sabha mandate, NCP president and Telugu Desam Party leader suspected that EVMs have given Prime Minister Narendra Modi a landslide victory. The anti-EVM cry got louder with Mayawati of BSP and West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee uniting all anti-BJP parties,” the CM said.

“Now, such behaviour is not going to be acceptable to the people. After all, they know very well whom they have voted for and why. Therefore, by repeatedly questioning EVMs, the Opposition is indirectly questioning the people’s mandate. It is insulting and undemocratic,” he added.

“Instead of finding faults with EVMs, the Opposition should go to the people, tell them what wrongs they have done and how they can rectify their mistakes if given a chance again,” the chief minister said.

Describing the Opposition as confused and vulnerable, Fadnavis said: “The issue is not about EVMs. The real issue is that they had taken the people for granted and failed to deliver. They lost public support because people no longer trust them. They feel let down by the Opposition, whose priority was to promote and safeguard vested interests both economically and politically.”

“Today, the Opposition can be bundled into a Nano car.”

The CM again claimed that if the Congress-NCP rule of 15 years is compared to BJP-Shiv Sena’s five-year tenure, his government has surpassed the previous regime in all aspects. “After all, make no mistake, yeh public hain, sab jaanti hain. They will exercise their voting rights to teach the Opposition a lesson,” he added.