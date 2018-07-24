Poetry in Parliament: Javed Akhtar asks MPs to show ‘mercy’

Javed Akhtar Javed Akhtar

Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar is pained at the way some parliamentarians pepper their speeches with poetic verses, which, he said, were delivered wrong in so many ways. Referring to the recent 12-hour-long debate in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion, Akhtar requested the MPs to show “some mercy to poetry”

“With folded hands and utmost humility I want to request the MPS of all the parties in the Lok sabha to at least have some mercy on poetry Without any exception, Each and every couplet recited during the 12-hour session was either wrongly worded, out of meter or mispronounced,” Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

Amid the fiery exchanges underway in the Lok Sabha on Friday, a number of politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, used poetry to take potshots at the other side. While PM Modi used a couplet during his speech to target the Congress, AAP leader Bhagwat Mann recited a poetic verse in reference to the BJP’s slogan of ‘acche din.’ BJP leader Ramdas Athwale, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammed Salim were among the other leads who quoted popular songs and poems to drive home their points.

The no-confidence motion debate which went on for 12 hours on Friday saw blistering attacks both from the Opposition as well as the Modi government. With the support of 325 MPS, the NDA government easily defeated the motion. The Opposition, meanwhile, could manage only 126 votes. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi targeted the government over multiple issues including GST, demonetisation, Rafale deal, agrarian crisis; ending his speech with a hug for PM Modi. Prime Minister Modi, meanwhile, termed the motion a result of the Opposition’s “arrogance.” The no-trust vote was the 27th in Parliamentary history, was the first to be admitted in 15 years.

