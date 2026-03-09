Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, route, stoppages, frequency, time table

Dhanbad-Podanur Amrit Bharat Express: Indian Railways (IR) is set to roll out a new Amrit Bharat Express between Dhanbad and Podanur. This new train is expected to offer affordable and high-quality service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. The train will also improve the connectivity between Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu.

Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, Route

The Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 16619, while Dhanbad-Podanur Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 16620. The Podanur-Dhanbad-Podanur Amrit Bharat Express will run via Coimbatore.

Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express: Stoppages

During its journey between Podanur and Dhanbad, train number 16619/16620 Podanur-Dhanbad-Podanur Amrit Bharat Express will halt at 35 stations. These are: Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Tirutani, Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Simhachalam North, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Bokaro Steel City, Chandrapura and Katrasgarh.