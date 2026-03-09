Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, route, stoppages, frequency, time table

Dhanbad-Podanur Amrit Bharat Express:Indian Railways (IR) is set to roll out a new Amrit Bharat Express between Dhanbad and Podanur. This new train is expected to offer affordable and high-quality service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. The train will also improve the connectivity between Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu.
The Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 16619, while Dhanbad-Podanur Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 16620. The Podanur-Dhanbad-Podanur Amrit Bharat Express will run via Coimbatore.
The Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express will run as a weekly service. From Podanur, the train will run every Saturday and from Dhanbad, the train will run every Monday. The train will have Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.
Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express: Timetable
Train number 16619 Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express will depart every Saturday at 06:15 hrs and will reach Dhanbad at 04:00 hrs on Monday. Train number 16620 Dhanbad-Podanur Amrit Bharat Express will depart every Monday at 14:00 hrs and will reach Podanur at 11:20 hrs on Wednesday.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More