POCSO case: Victim’s uncle kills accused, say police

An accused in a POCSO case was stabbed to death by the uncle of the victim in Malappuram after the victim was allegedly threatened.

Police said the 58-year-old man was found dead at a farm near his house on Thursday. The probe led to the arrest of his 35-year-old neighbour, the uncle and guardian of the victim. “He was looking after the girl ever since the father abandoned her. The trial in the POCSO case was slated to begin next month,’’ police said.

“Recently, the accused allegedly threatened the victim. Since the trial is nearing, the accused may have tried to intimidate her,’’ police said.

