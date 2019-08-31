POCSO case: 29 days after minor’s rape, UP man gets life imprisonment

A SPECIAL court in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh has awarded life imprisonment to a man convicted of raping a four-year-old girl 29 days after the crime.

The court held the accused guilty on Thursday morning and sentenced him later in the day. The accused was arrested after a case was registered on August 1. The police had filed the chargesheet on August 20.

The convict, who was sentenced under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), is a distant relative of the victim, sources said.

The Special Public Prosecutor said, “The incident occurred on August 1. The victim’s father had alleged that the accused took the girl to his residence and raped her. The police arrested the accused the next day. On August 20, police filed the chargesheet against the accused in the court.”

He added that nine prosecution witnesses were examined and the defence did not produce any witness.

A senior police officer said they regularly monitored the status of the case in court.

“We ensured that all witnesses are produced on the day they are called by the court. Recently, I got information from prosecuting officer that a witness may not be able to come to the court due to heavy rain. I immediately sent a police van to her residence. The witness reached the court in the police vehicle,” said the officer.