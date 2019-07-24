POCSO amendment Bill for stricter penalties moved in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani moved the Bill to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The amendments to the POCSO Act of 2012 lay down an expanded definition of child pornography and have provisions for fine and a possible jail term if such material is not destroyed or reported, or is shared with others, in addition to the penalties for commercial use that already exist in the Act.

The Bill also intends to increase the minimum life term for several offences, including sexual assault, from seven to 10 years for a penetrative assault against a child under the age of 16 years, and from 10 to 20 years or even death in cases of aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

Moving the Bill, Irani said that she has risen to speak to the children who “are not vote banks but the foundation of a New India” and said that they “seek protection and security” from the legislators.

Irani said that she was speaking for 39 per cent of India, as 47 crore Indian are younger than 18 years old. “The amendments I move today are ensuring that those who rape our children, especially cases of gang rape, will be met by death,” the minister said.

The Bill will be taken up for discussion later.