PNB scam: Court declares Nirav Modi fugitive economic offender

A special court Thursday declared diamantaire Nirav Modi a “fugitive economic offender” under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 — enacted against those fleeing the country to evade the process of law. The court will now hear submissions for confiscation of his property.

When Modi left India on January 1 last year, he was aware about payments that were due on January 25, 2018, to the Punjab National Bank on the Letters of Undertaking issued to his firms, and therefore he left the country in “suspicious circumstances”, the court said.

The special court, designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, said the Enforcement Directorate had filed a plea to declare Modi a fugitive economic offender last year.

The ED had submitted Modi left the country due to his involvement in an alleged bank fraud to the tune of Rs 6,498.70 crore in connivance with the bank staff though the diamantaire claimed it was a business-related trip. The court accepted the contention that Modi left the country to avoid criminal prosecution.

“The material on record leads to draw inference that Modi left the country under the circumstances rendering suspicious his behaviour in order to dodge the forthcoming penal consequences of the acts he has done or committed while in India till 2017,” Special Judge V C Barde said.

Modi was arrested in the United Kingdom and is currently facing extradition proceedings.

