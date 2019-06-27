PNB fraud: Swiss authorities freeze bank accounts of Nirav Modi, sister Purvi

Authorities in Switzerland Thursday froze four Swiss bank accounts of fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and his sister Purvi in connection with their probe into allegations of money laundering. The Indian Express had reported that Modi moved around Rs 89 crore from Singapore to Switzerland a few months after India registered a criminal case against him.

Advertising

Modi is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

According to a report in news agency PTI, the four bank accounts have deposits totalling Rs 283.16 crore. The bank accounts were reportedly frozen on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which believes the money kept in them are “proceeds of crime” of the PNB fraud. The ED is likely to approach Swiss authorities to attach these accounts under India’s Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Meanwhile, Modi will appear Thursday before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in connection with his extradition case. He is likely to appear via video link from Wandsworth prison, where he has been lodged since March.

Advertising

Modi has applied for bail four times since his arrest, but has been denied over “substantial grounds” to believe that he would fail to surrender and “abscond”.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will present India’s case against him and the Interpol warrant based on which he was arrested.

With inputs from PTI