PNB fraud case: Court allows ED plea on Nirav Modi extradition to India

A special court in Mumbai Tuesday allowed the application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking diamond jeweller Nirav Modi’s extradition from the United Kingdom.

Representing ED, special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar confirmed that the plea has been allowed. He said this order can lead to the commencement of the extradition process to bring Nirav Modi before the court for the probe and trial in the Punjab National Bank alleged fraud case. Modi has been named as an absconding accused in the case. Also Read: Stung by Nirav Modi scam, PNB sets up 6,900 loan recovery cells

The ED has filed a prosecution complaint against Modi and a non-bailable warrant has also been issued against him. The agency had sent a request for a Red Corner Notice against Modi, but the Interpol is yet to issue this.

Modi is currently reported to be in Belgium, where he is said to have fled from the UK on June 12. Confirming that an application was filed before the special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday afternoon, Special Public Prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar, who represented the ED, had said: “We have sought permission from the court to seek extradition of Nirav Modi, who is an absconding accused in the case. The application seeks for him to be extradited from the UK.”

