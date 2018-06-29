Nirav Modi did not have more than one passport: MEA

There were reports that Nirav Modi may have visited the UK, France and Belgium in the last few weeks. (File) There were reports that Nirav Modi may have visited the UK, France and Belgium in the last few weeks. (File)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has written to several European countries over the last week, seeking their help in tracing bank fraud fugitive Nirav Modi. The MEA also asserted that Modi did not have more than one Indian passport with him.

“We have sent a message to all our Missions and to select countries requesting the help of local governments in denying entry to Nirav Modi and inform us if he is residing in their country,” Kumar said during a press briefing.

There were reports that Modi may have visited the UK, France and Belgium in the last few weeks.

Kumar added that Modi was issued a fresh passport only after his previous passport was physically cancelled. “At no time, he had more than one valid passport in his possession. You are all aware that in February, based on the advice of our agencies, his passport was initially suspended and then revoked,” Kumar said.

His clarification comes following reports that Nirav Modi had multiple passports.

