PNB fraud case: ED retrieves valuables worth over Rs 1,350 crore from UAE, Hong Kong

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday brought valuables worth over Rs 1,350 crore, belonging to PNB scam accused and fugitive jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, back to India from UAE and Hong Kong.

The valuables were retrieved as part of 108 consignments belonging to entities floated by the uncle-nephew duo in UAE and Hong Kong. “These valuables include polished diamonds, pearls, pearl and silver jewellery etc and were kept in the godown of a logistics company in Hong Kong. These consignments were brought back to Mumbai today and… weigh approximately 2,340 kg,” the ED said in a statement.

The agency said the consignments had been sent to Hong Kong from Dubai in early 2018, and that ED officials had received intelligence inputs about them in July 2018. “The officers were continuously engaged in discussions with various authorities in Hong Kong to bring these valuables back to India. Various modalities were finalised and after completing all the legal formalities, these consignments have now been brought back to India,” the ED said.

Of the 108 consignments, 32 belong to entities controlled by Nirav Modi while the rest belong to entities controlled by Choksi, the ED said.

