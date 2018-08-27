After Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi cites poor jail conditions, opposes CBI’s red corner notice plea

Mehul Choksi is allegedly hiding in the twin Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda. Mehul Choksi is allegedly hiding in the twin Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda.

AFTER BELEAGUERED liquor baron Vijay Mallya cited poor jail conditions in India while contesting his extradition plea before a London court, fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi, wanted in the Rs 13,578-crore PBN fraud case, has also recently opposed the CBI’s plea to the Interpol seeking a red corner notice against him on the ground that “the conditions in Indian jails are not good”.

In his plea before the Interpol, while Choksi claimed that the jails “violate human rights conditions”, he has also alleged that a media trail was in progress against him and the judicial system may be influenced. Choksi is allegedly hiding in the twin Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda.

“In his plea, Choksi claims that there is a media hype around the case and that nobody is going into the genuineness of the allegations. The judicial system may get influenced by the biased reportage… He has mentioned that he was being ‘clubbed along with his nephew Nirav Modi’ in the case and that accused in India don’t have the required legal protection. He also mentions threat to his life, especially by his employees and franchisees,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Earlier this week, the CBI had replied to Choksi’s contentions. “In its reply, the agency has said that jails in India are maintained according to the jail manuals. Also, the co-accused in the case, who are either in jail and have secured bail, had never complained that the conditions in jails are inhuman,” said the official.

“The CBI has further said that media reportage is based on their sources and the probe agency has nothing to do with it… It has maintained that the judicial system is robust and cannot be influenced by external sources, including the media. On human rights violation, the CBI has said that every state has its own human rights commission panel and the Union government has the National Human Rights Commission. Any allegation can be looked by both these bodies and there is no reason to worry,” the official added.

On the accused not having enough protection, the CBI has said that there are laws in India that protect the rights of the accused. “Choksi himself has challenged the non-bailable warrant issued against him by a special CBI court, which is going to pass its order in the case next month. This clearly indicates that Choksi is aware of the legal remedy available before him,” the official said.

On Choksi’s name being clubbed along with his nephew Nirav Modi — also wanted in the PNB case — the CBI has contented that the FIR into the case was registered based on a complaint submitted by PNB that mentioned both of them. “The allegations were probed and facts of the case have bee reported to the court, the agency has said,” the official said.

This is the second time the CBI has replied to the queries raised by the Interpol. In June, the Interpol sought a reply on Choksi’s contention that the allegations against him were political and that “he is a victim of a political offence”. He had also claimed that the state would fail to provide him security if he returned. In reply, the CBI had said that Choksi is an “economical offender” and wanted in India for a case being probed by multiple agencies. The CBI had said the state would provide him protection.

On July 2, following CBI’s request, the Interpol had issued an RCN against Modi, his brother Neeshal Modi and close aide Subhash Parab. While Choksi is also an accused in the case, an RCN request made for him on May 29 is still pending before the Interpol.

Vijay Mallya case: CBI submits video of jail

Mumbai: Earlier this week, a team of CBI sleuths shot an eight-minute video of barrack 12 inside the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai to show that the cell has enough natural light and ventilation. Following a London’s court directive, the sleuths shot a ‘step-by-step’ video showing the various facilities present at the barrack, where Vijay Mallya would be lodged both during the pre-trial and in the event of his conviction.

“The video shows that the barrack has cross ventilation. The cells open to a courtyard where the inmates could enjoy natural sunlight. The cells have western commodes, washing areas and inmates are provided bedding, which includes a mattress, a pillow and a bedsheet. Some of the cells also have TVs,” said an official. —ENS

