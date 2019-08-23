PNB case: Accused seeks to join probe from US through video call

Toggle Menu
Sunil Varma, head of International Business at Gitanjali Gems Limited, through his lawyer Girish Kulkarni, has approached the special CBI court, stating he is ready to cooperate by appearing before a consulate in the US and face ED officials via video conference.

The ED, in its reply filed on Thursday, said Varma has been an absconding accused and is required to join the probe. (Representational Image)

One of the accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) alleged fraud case, involving diamantaire Mehul Choksi, has sought to join the probe from the US through video conference.

The ED, in its reply filed on Thursday, said Varma has been an absconding accused and is required to join the probe.

