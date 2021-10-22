PM’s speeches in Hindi played key role in Covid control: MoS Ajay Mishra

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra said on Friday that the Prime Minister’s speeches in Hindi played an important role in creating awareness about Covid-19 protocols that helped in controlling the spread of the virus.

“In the last five to seven years, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our Home Minister Amit Shah have used and promoted Hindi. They do not belong to a state where Hindi is the original language. But looking at the reach of Hindi, you must have seen that on every important occasion, they have used Hindi. We saw the effect of that during Covid,” Mishra said at the Western and Central Region joint Regional Official Language Conference in Margao on Friday.

“People said it’s a country of 130 crore people, we don’t have health facilities like developed nations, it was a contagious disease, people said the infection will spread fast here, there will be high mortality. Many agencies from around the world had raised doubts but the Prime Minister continuously created awareness among citizens. The language he used was Hindi and the wide use of Hindi ensured that right at the onset, even little children had learnt that if you have to protect yourself from Covid then you must wash your hands, wear a mask and maintain social distance. Through his speeches, he etched these things in the minds of the people including children. As a result, we were able to control Covid.”

“Kuch logon ko Hindi ko lekar heen bhavna rehti thi. Jo log Hindi jaante the lekin Hindi mein baat nahi karte the. Akele mein karte the, lekin agar aisi jaga hoti thi to wahan angrezi mein baatl bhavna thi hamare andar (Earlier some people would have a feeling of inferiority towards Hindi. Even if two people knew Hindi they would not speak in Hindi. In a place like this, they would speak in English. We had a feeling of inferiority),” said Mishra at the event organised by the MHA’s Department of Official Language. “But I think, in the last seven years the way our Prime Minister and Home Minister have used Hindi, that feeling of inferiority has gone away. And now at places like these, people freely and fearlessly speak in Hindi. This is the result,” said Mishra.

“In a meeting people said there should be a brand ambassador for the Hindi language. I said can there be anyone better than the Prime Minister or the Home Minister?” said Mishra.

Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Ports, Tourism and Shipping and Waterways, said Hindi was a language that unified the country and a person speaking Hindi can travel anywhere in the country.

Mishra mum on Lakhimpur violence

MoS Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra, was arrested on October 11 on murder charges in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, however, refused to speak about the incident. “I will not say anything on that. I am in a certain position. That is subject of law and the investigating agency,” Mishra said on Friday. On October 3, a convoy of vehicles, including one owned by the Minister, hit a group of farm protesters, killing four farmers.