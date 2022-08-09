scorecardresearch
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

With details provided upto March 31, 2022, the declaration shows that Modi's movable assets increased from Rs 1,97,68,885 at the end of March 2021 to Rs 2,23,82,504. This includes a fixed deposit, bank balance, National Savings Certificates, life insurance policies, bank balance, jewellery and cash in hand.

Written by Harikishan Sharma | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 3:04:12 am
The PM has mentioned “NIL” in the column for immovable assets. (PTI Photo)

THE VALUE of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s movable assets increased by Rs 26.13 lakh during 2021-22 — and he no longer owns any immovable property after donating his share in a residential plot in Gujarat, according to his latest declaration of assets on the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) website.

The PM has mentioned “NIL” in the column for immovable assets. A note under the list states: “Immovable property Survey No. 401/A was jointly held with three other joint owners and each having an equal share of 25%, is no more owned by the self as the same has been donated.”

In last year’s declaration, Modi had listed a one-fourth share (3,531.45 sq ft) in a residential plot located at Survey No. 401/A, Sector-1, Gandhinagar, which measured 14,125.80 sq ft in total with an overall market value of Rs 1.10 crore. Previous declarations show that Modi had acquired this property jointly with three others on October 25, 2002, when he was Gujarat CM. At the time of purchase 20 years ago, the cost of the property was Rs 1,30,488 — an expenditure of Rs 2,47,208 was incurred as investment by way of development and construction.

An analysis of movable assets listed by the PM shows the amount of cash in hand has come down — from Rs 36,900 last year to Rs 35,250. His bank balance has also dipped to Rs 46,555 from Rs 1,52,480 as on March 31, 2021.

The latest declaration shows that his bank FDR and MOD balance has increased to Rs 2,10,33,226 from Rs 1,83,66,966 at the end of March 2021.

Among the Union ministers, the value of movable assets owned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has increased by Rs 29.58 lakh from Rs 2.24 crore to Rs 2.54 crore, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s net assets increased from Rs 1.62 crore to Rs 1.83 crore, Animal Husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala has reported a net worth of Rs 7.29 crore — an increase of Rs 1.42 crore from last year, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has reported total assets of Rs 35.63 crore and liabilities of Rs 58 lakh and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy has reported total assets of Rs 1.43 crore.

Of 30 Cabinet ministers, asset details of eight ministers are available, and of 45 MoS, details for two are listed. The property details of two MoS (Independent Charge) are not available.

