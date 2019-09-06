PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled due to ‘heavy rain’ forecast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Nagpur visit scheduled for Saturday has been put off. PM was going to inaugurate Reach 3 of Nagpur Metro and later address a public meeting.

A press release by MahaMetro, the state government agency implementing the project said, the visit was “postponed” due to inclement weather. The Indian Express, however, has learnt that under-preparedness of one of Metro stations, at Munje Square, was exposed due to heavy rains that lashed the city on Friday. There were videos of one of the stations getting drenched with rain water following incessant rains in the city recently.

A senior police official said, “Police had informally informed the CM’s office about a week ago regarding the under-preparedness at Munje square station in Sitabuldi area. It is a very crowded place and hence it should be dropped from the programme. Today, heavy rains completely exposed it.”

MahaMetro Managing Director Brijesh Dixit, however, maintained that the programme was postponed due to heavy rains forecast on Saturday. “I have no reports of any station having been affected by Friday’s rain. The new program will be announced as and when the schedule comes.” he said.

About the preparedness at Munje Square station, Dixit said, “The operative part of the station is fully ready. Only the work for the storeys above is a work in progress.”

Incidentally the PM was to ride the Metro from Subhash Nagar station to Munje square station on Reach 3.

As earlier reported, while the PM’s tour was fixed well in advance, the final safety certification from Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety was received on Thursday. The PM had electronically inaugurated Reach 1 from Khapri to Sitabuldi in March.