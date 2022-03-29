PMs’ museum likely to open on April 14

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya (the Museum of Prime Ministers), being built at Delhi’s Teen Murti Estate, is set for a big-ticket inauguration. Sources say that if all goes well, the showpiece project will be inaugurated on April 14, to coincide with BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

The Rs 270-crore project was approved in 2018, with a completion deadline of October 2020, but faced repeated delays not only due to pandemic-related lockdowns, but also owing to civil works and content-curation issues. While it was ready late last year, sources say “some last-minute changes and finishing touches for the displays had to be carried out”.

Sources told The Indian Express that the Museum covers the life and times of all 14 Indian Prime Ministers so far. “It will showcase the contribution of 14 Prime Ministers, while the collections and works on Jawaharlal Nehru will stay in the current Nehru Memorial Museum, which was also his residence,” said the source, adding that the two spaces have been integrated.

“Equal space and weightage has been ensured for all Prime Ministers as per the duration of their tenures and the landmark events they were instrumental in,” said an official, adding that “the aim is to take pride in their legacy and contribution”. The PMO wants this place to celebrate the India story, irrespective of whichever party is in power, the source added.

The display comprises rare photographs, speeches, video clips, newspapers, interviews and original writings, in some cases. “It is a mix of personal belongings of the former PMs collected from their families, along with interactive digital displays. Some of the memorabilia items collected from the families include photographs, letters, pens and caps. All of them have been treated respectfully in terms of content and prominence,” said an official.

There is a huge focus on digital displays and virtual reality. The museum has been designed in a way that it can accommodate future PMs as well, says the source.

The 10,975.36-sqare mere museum has a basement, ground floor and first floor, with galleries at all three levels. The entrance will be from the top floor, which is built in the shape of Ashok Chakra, and visitors will walk down to the various galleries.

Sikka Associates Architects, the Delhi-based firm which has designed the museum, says, “We’ve conceptualised the design to represent the hands of Prime Ministers shaping a rising nation, and the Dharma Chakra from the flag is a symbol of a rising India.”

In 2018 when the project was mooted, it faced stiff opposition from the Congress. Former PM Manmohan Singh even shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns over an “agenda” to “change the nature and character” of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) and the Teen Murti complex.