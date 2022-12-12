PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge

“It was the 5th century when Aryabhatta told us that the Earth revolves around its axis,” the voice-over said, as an image of the Indian mathematician beamed from the light-and-sound show.

“In the 12th century, another legendary Indian mathematician, Bhaskaracharya recognised the force of gravity, which finds mention in astronomer Varahamiri’s work Surya Siddhant,” the narration went on to say, the baritone lent by actor Amitabh Bachchan.

“It was only 500 years later, in the 17th century, that the Western world announced the law of gravity,” Bacchan added, referring to Newton’s discovery in 1687.

The programme on ancient Indian knowledge was part of a light and sound show at the Prime Minister’s Museum in Teen Murti. Launched earlier this week, the show is dedicated to India’s space programme.

While pitching India as the birthplace of ‘zero’ and ‘decimal’ and detailing its accomplishments in mathematics and astronomy, the event showcased the contribution of the country’s prime ministers towards India’s space journey.

Formatted as a conversation between ‘Bharat’ and an inquisitive young girl seeking to know about the universe, the 30-minute episode spoke about Jawaharlal Nehru, during whose tenure Vikram Sarabai established India’s space research organisation INCOSPAR (now called ISRO) while also building the rocket launchpad in Thumba, a village in Kerala.

It highlighted how Lal Bahadur Shastri used space to beam Krishi Darshan, benefitting farmers with useful information, and also his launch of the satellite Aryabhata.

Advertisement

The programme talked of India’s landmark moment in 1984 when, during Indira Gandhi’s tenure, the first Indian, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, went to space. With Sharma himself present at the launch of the show, besides Union Ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and Arjun Meghwal, his conversation from space with Gandhi was also played. Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) Curator Vintee Sain said the premiere “chronicles India’s growth in space technology in the post-Independence decade.”

“With humble beginnings when the rocket parts and payloads were ferried over cycles and bullock carts for launch, India has come a long way and is now part of an exclusive club of countries with a thriving space programme,” she said.

The episode also mentioned Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 2003 declaration from the ramparts of the Red Fort that India is ready to send its vehicle to the moon, which was realised during Manmohan Singh’s tenure in 2008 with Chandrayan 1.

Advertisement

The show’s final segment is devoted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, playing clippings of his speeches extolling India’s space programme, India reaching Mars, and the country launching a record 104 satellites in 2017.

It also puts Modi at the centrestage of the space programmes in the future.

The production has been supervised by Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification, while the show has been prepared under the guidance of the NMML Executive Council members.

“The show highlights how our achievements in space have ushered in a phase of space diplomacy for India, as we have been launching satellites of foreign countries and aim to achieve the first Human space flight programme (Gaganyaan) and interplanetary Missions to Venus (Shukrayaan) and Solar exploratory Mission (Aditya),” Sain said.

The second show at the museum – to be launched in February – will cover the story of unsung women warriors in India’s struggle for Independence.

Advertisement

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is also readying a gallery on PM Modi, as per officials, which is scheduled to open for the public around the same time.