PM’s high approval rating proof of leadership amid Covid: BJP

Citing research by a US-based firm which said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the highest approval rating among global leaders, the BJP Saturday termed it a “rare phenomenon” that the PM’s public approval has been rising over the past six years, defying the general trend of fluctuating ratings for most leaders.

The party convened a press conference which was addressed by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and attributed the “achievement” to Prime Minister Modi’s handling of Covid-19 situation. BJP president J P Nadda, meanwhile, posted a series of tweets saying this was a testimony to his able leadership.

American firm Morning Consult, which regularly tracks approval ratings of world leaders, said over 75 per cent people approve of PM Modi while 20 per cent disapprove, putting his net approval rating at 55 per cent. This is higher than any other world leader the firm tracks.

Referring to the survey, Nadda tweeted: “PM @narendramodi ji”s popularity not only rises unabated across all demographic groups & geographic regions of the country and he also gets a thumbs up globally for his dedication to his country. PM Modi ranks Number 1 among all global leaders in this (these) challenging times.”

Ever since the Modi-led government came to power, people’s trust in the government and the faith that the nation is progressing in the right direction has risen drastically, he said. “This rating is testimony of his able leadership and hard work and is a thing of pride for all Indians,” Nadda added.

According to Morning Consult’s survey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s approval rating was at 24 per cent while UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s was in the negative.

At the press conference, Javadekar attributed the Prime Minister’s high approval rating to his foresight and able leadership. He said the government’s “successful” handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has further boosted his popularity.

He said the Morning Consult survey follows similar surveys by global agency Gallup and India’s CVoter, which also recorded a high approval for the Prime Minister.

Asked about the intensifying protests by farmers against the farm laws, Javadekar said the government is hopeful of resolving the issue and ending their agitation. Referring to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh”s outreach to farmers, Javadekar said what the senior BJP leader had said is the view of the government as well.