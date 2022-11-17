PM’s gifts for G20 leaders: Who got what

At the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted heads of states curated craft pieces from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the two states he visited recently for election rallies.

US President Joe Biden was presented with miniature paintings from Kangra, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received Mata Ni Pachedi, a sacred textile piece made by nomadic communities in Gujarat, officials said.

The miniature pahari painting presented to Biden is based on the theme of love as a means of devotion. Among other items from the hill state were a Kinnauri shawl, presented to the President of the host country, Joko Widodo. The design on this specific piece shows influences from Central Asia and Tibet. Widodo was also presented with a silver bowl from Surat. The miniature pahari painting presented to Biden is based on the theme of love as a means of devotion. Among other items from the hill state were a Kinnauri shawl, presented to the President of the host country, Joko Widodo. The design on this specific piece shows influences from Central Asia and Tibet. Widodo was also presented with a silver bowl from Surat.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was presented a Patan Patola scarf, a colourful dupatta woven in the northern part of Gujarat, which was encased in a decorative sadeli box, a wooden craft native to Surat. The double ikat scarf can be worn on both sides. Officials said the motifs weaved on Meloni’s scarf were inspired from the Rani Ki Vav, a stepwell in Patan, built in the 11th century AD.

The miniature pahari painting presented to Biden is based on the theme of love as a means of devotion. Among other items from the hill state were a Kinnauri shawl, presented to the President of the host country, Joko Widodo. The design on this specific piece shows influences from Central Asia and Tibet. Widodo was also presented with a silver bowl from Surat.

Mata Ni Pachedi textile Mata Ni Pachedi textile

Agate bowls from Kutch were presented to the leaders of France, Germany and Singapore. The semi-precious stone is found in underground mines of Rajpipla and Ratanpur in riverbeds, and extracted to produce a variety of ornamental objects.

PM Modi gifted a tribal art piece, Pithora, to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Pithora paintings, ritualistic tribal folk art by the Rathwa artisans from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat, are based on the cave paintings that tribal people used to make, reflecting their social, cultural and mythological life and beliefs. These paintings resemble the aboriginal dot paintings of the indigenous communities of Australia.