Friday, Sep 16, 2022

PM’s birthday: ‘Service fortnight’ among BJP’s major initiatives

The most high-profile of these events will be at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, where Modi will release eight cheetahs, brought on a special plane from Namibia, into a quarantine enclosure where they will remain for the coming month.

BJP leaders at a havan ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s birthday, at Badadev temple in Varanasi, Friday. (Express Photo by Anand Singh)

Bringing cheetahs to India, planting a million peepal trees, adopting TB patients and observing a ‘service fortnight’ are among activities and events lined up by central ministries, the BJP and BJP-ruled states to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday on Saturday.

BJP has listed a series of events to observe Modi’s birthday. The party will observe a service fortnight from September 17 to October 2. During this period, activities like free health checkups, blood donation camps, the planting of peepal trees and the distribution of artificial limbs and other such medical equipment to those who need it will be held. BJP workers will also provide aid to TB patients under a scheme to make India TB-free by 2025.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh said, “Through these acts of service, we wish the Prime Minister a long and healthy life, and may he continue to lead the country and uplift the poor.”

Varsity appointment row: Governor must speak in accordance with dignity of his office, says Kerala CM

