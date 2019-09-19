PM’s birthday celebrations: Congress takes jibe at Akash Vijayvargiya’s dance

The Congress on Wednesday took a jibe at controversial BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya after a video surfaced on social media showing his dance at an event celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Tuesday

Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s media advisor, Narendra Saluja, sought to remind the PM that Akash had been emboldened because the party did not punish him for indiscipline in the past. When The Indian Express sought Akash’s reaction, he refused to comment.

On June 26, Akash, who is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash vijayvargiya, had chased a municipal official with a cricket bat while opposing the demolition of a building declared dangerous. He was arrested and spent days in jail before being released on bail. The party claimed to have initiated disciplinary action against him after the Prime Minister reportedly criticised his on a party forum. The party has not disclosed what action it took against the youngster.

Taking a dig at the PM, Saluja said Akash was challenging him because despite his warning, the BJP did not crack the whip.