PMRF open to potential researchers from next year

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: July 27, 2018 4:30:31 am
The Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF), which got off to a sputtering start this year, will no longer be limited to candidates from IISc, IITs, NITs, IIEST and IISERs. The fellowship, from next year, will be open to all potential researchers. The decision was made after the government failed to find an adequate number of candidates for PMRF this year. Only 135 fellowships were finally offered against 1,000 positions.
The PMRF was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Union Budget earlier this year to fight ‘brain drain’.
Also read | Only 13% of PM’s research fellowships likely to be offered
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App