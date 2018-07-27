Follow Us:
Friday, July 27, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  • PMRF open to potential researchers from next year

PMRF open to potential researchers from next year

The decision was made after the government failed to find an adequate number of candidates for PMRF this year. Only 135 fellowships were finally offered against 1,000 positions.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: July 27, 2018 4:30:31 am
The Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF), which got off to a sputtering start this year, will no longer be limited to candidates from IISc, IITs, NITs, IIEST and IISERs. The fellowship, from next year, will be open to all potential researchers. The decision was made after the government failed to find an adequate number of candidates for PMRF this year. Only 135 fellowships were finally offered against 1,000 positions. The PMRF was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Union Budget earlier this year to fight ‘brain drain’. Also read | Only 13% of PM’s research fellowships likely to be offered Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to media on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF), which got off to a sputtering start this year, will no longer be limited to candidates from IISc, IITs, NITs, IIEST and IISERs. The fellowship, from next year, will be open to all potential researchers. The decision was made after the government failed to find an adequate number of candidates for PMRF this year. Only 135 fellowships were finally offered against 1,000 positions.

The PMRF was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Union Budget earlier this year to fight ‘brain drain’.

Also read | Only 13% of PM’s research fellowships likely to be offered

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement