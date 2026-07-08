PMO takes stock of El Nino impact, monitoring level & preparedness

During the meeting, IMD officials presented the overall rainfall situation up to July 7.

TAKING STOCK of possible impact of El Nino on various sectors, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday directed that the overall situation should be continuously monitored and the impact of the monsoon/delayed monsoon on vulnerable districts must be assessed in coordination with states so that remedial action can be taken up when necessary.

The directions came during a high-level meeting presided by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. During the meeting, the progress of the kharif season and possible impact due to El Nino on other sectors of the economy was reviewed.

Secretaries and senior officials of more than 15 ministries, including Agriculture, Power, Co-operation, Health and Family Welfare and Economic Affairs, attended the meeting.