PMO takes note of former MP’s suggestion on generic medicines

Former Maval MP Gajanan Babar had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the latter to promote the use of generic medicines in the country. (Twitter/@GajananBabar)

After former Maval MP Gajanan Babar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the latter to promote the use of generic medicines in the country, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) forwarded this communication to the National Medical Council, seeking appropriate action on the suggestions submitted by Babar.

“In a circular brought out by the Medical Council of India on April 21, 2017, medical practitioners across the country were asked to prescribe generic medicines. However, doctors have by and large ignored these directives. Considering the high proportion of poor families in the country, it’s important that those needing medicines have the option of buying the affordable variants of the medicine,” said Babar.

Babar said that India exports “generic medicines” worth Rs 45,000 crore but ironically, these medicines are not made easily available to Indian citizens who need them.

In this regard, Babar has demanded that the government make it mandatory for doctors to give a generic option for the prescribed medicines, so that poor families don’t have to spend large sums of money on medicines.