PMO summons officials of nine Bengal dists to Covid meet, TMC hits out

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday lashed out at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for allegedly bypassing the West Bengal government and convening a virtual meeting on the Covid-19 situation with officials from nine districts.

According to sources in the state administration, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been angered by the PMO’s move to sidestep an elected state government.

Earlier in the day, PMO Director Rajender Kumar sent a notice about the meeting, scheduled to be held at 11 am on May 20, to the state government and the administrations of Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur. They are among 54 districts in 10 states with a severe caseload.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “The PMO should have properly informed the state administration first, and via the state government they should have informed the district administrations. This is denying the federal structure and tradition of the country…When meetings were necessary, the prime minister came here to campaign instead of taking necessary steps to control Covid.”

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “The Prime Minister sincerely wants to control the Covid situation in the country and that is why he is going to talk with the 54 district administrations through video conference. The TMC should not do politics during this emergency-like situation in the country.”