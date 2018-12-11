PMO officer who worked with several Gujarat CMs dies

Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jagdish Thakkar passed away in New Delhi Monday following multiple organ failure. A native of Bhavnagar in Gujarat, Thakkar was 72 and is survived by his wife Vibha and son Virag.

Advertising

Thakkar had been unwell for some time. He had been admitted to the intensive care unit of AIIMS, New Delhi on September 23, where he passed away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS and spent time with Thakkar’s family, the PMO said.

Modi later shared his condolences on Twitter, calling Thakkar a “wonderful person”.

Advertising

“Extremely saddened by the demise of Shri Jagdish Thakkar, the PRO in the PMO. Jagdishbhai was a veteran journalist and I had the pleasure of working with him for years, both in Gujarat and in Delhi. He was known for his simplicity and warm-hearted nature,” Modi posted. “Several journalists would have regularly interacted with Jagdishbhai over the years. He had previously served with many Chief Ministers of Gujarat. We have lost a wonderful person, who loved his work and did it with utmost diligence. Condolences to his family and well wishers,” the PM added.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, “Thakkar, who served as a bridge between media and the government, was a non-controversial, selfless and frank personality.” — With PTI inputs