Vijay Mallya summoned by PMLA court on August 27 under new Fugitive Ordinance

Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved a special court to declare him a fugitive economic offender, a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court on Saturday summoned embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya on August 27 under the recently promulgated Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018.

Last week, the ED had filed an application before a special court in Mumbai, seeking to declare Mallya as a “fugitive economic offender” and confiscate his assets worth Rs 12,500 crore under the ordinance. The ordinance gives the law enforcing agencies powers to attach and confiscate the proceeds of crime and properties of economic offenders like bank defaulters or bank fraudsters fleeing the country, and is aimed at deterring economic offenders from evading the process of law by remaining outside the jurisdiction of Indian courts.

However, three days later, the promoter of the now grounded Kingfisher Airlines Limited reportedly requested the Karnataka High Court on June 22 to allow his firms to sell assets worth Rs 13,900 crore “under judicial supervision” and “repay creditors including the public sector banks” that have declared him a wilful defaulter. According to government data, as on May 15, Kingfisher Airlines owes Rs 9,990 crore to a consortium of 17 public sector banks.

The loan defaulter also rubbished aside media reports that his offer to settle the dues was motivated by the latest chargesheet under the fugitive ordinance, news agency IANS had reported this week.

Following Mallya’s court application, Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar had said: “If Mallya wanted to pay to the banks, I think he had… many, many years in which he could have done so.” Akbar was responding to a question Tuesday about Mallya’s claims that he had tried to settle the dues and had become a victim.

