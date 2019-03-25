PMLA case: Protection from arrest to Robert Vadra extended till March 27

A Delhi court on Monday extended till March 27 the interim protection from arrest granted to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra in connection with a money laundering case.

Advertising

The case relates to alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by Vadra.

Appearing for Vadra, senior advocate K T S Tulsi denied all allegations and said that Vadra has not misused the liberty granted to him by the court. Special judge Arvind Kumar then granted the interim relief to him.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had sought the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) response on maintainability of Vadra’s petition seeking quashing of the case. The agency raised an objection on the maintainability of the plea, saying there was wilful suppression and that no relief be granted to him.

Appearing for the ED and the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that Vadra’s petition is not maintainable and it is an abuse of the process of law. The court listed the matter for further hearing on May 2.