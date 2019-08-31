PMLA case: Karnataka Cong leader appears before ED

Senior Congress leader from Karnataka D K Shivakumar on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said.

Shivakumar, an MLA from Kanakapura, had to appear before the agency after the Karnataka High Court on Thursday dismissed his petition challenging the summons issued to him by the ED. He arrived at the agency’s headquarters in Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, around 6.30 pm and was accompanied by his supporters.

“It is my duty (to appear)… I have to respect the law. We are lawmakers and law-abiding citizens. They (ED) have summoned me… I don’t know why they have called me under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). But, let me see, hear them. I am ready to face them (ED),” the MLA told reporters before entering the agency’s office.

The ED had in September last year registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar, Hanumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi and others. The ED case was filed on the basis of a prosecution complaint filed by the Income Tax Department against him last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar indicated that his “instrumental role” in ensuring safe stay of Gujarat Congress MLAs in a Karnataka resort during the 2017 Rajya Sabha polls amid allegations that the BJP was trying to poach them, was the reason for the I-T searches and subsequent ED action against him.

(With PTI inputs)