PMLA case: ED files chargesheet against Ratul Puri

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money-laundering case related to a bank loan fraud.

The ED filed the chargesheet against Puri and company Moser Baer before Special Judge Sanjay Garg. “From perusal of the record, I am of the view that sufficient material is available on record to proceed with the case. Accordingly, the cognizance of the offence under Sections 3 and 70 punishable under Section 4 of PMLA is taken,” the court said.

The ED had arrested Puri on August 20. The court had earlier extended his judicial custody until October 17. Puri is also in judicial custody in connection with a money-laundering case related to AgustaWestland chopper scam case.

The fresh PMLA case stems from an August 17 CBI FIR in which Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Nath’s sister) and others were booked in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank fraud case filed by Central Bank of India.

Since the FIR included scheduled offences under the PMLA, the ED took up the probe.

The ED said directors and promoters of M/s Moser Baer India Ltd including Puri had “forged and fabricated documents and induced Central Bank of India to release public funds”.