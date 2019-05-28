Toggle Menu
PMLA case: Delhi High Court seeks Robert Vadra response on ED pleahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pmla-case-delhi-high-court-seeks-robert-vadra-response-on-ed-plea-5751512/

PMLA case: Delhi High Court seeks Robert Vadra response on ED plea

The agency claimed that if Vadra is entitled to protection under the right against self-incrimination, it substantiates his culpability in the commission of serious economic offence.

Robert Vadra, Robert Vadra plea, Robert Vadra money laundering case, money laundering, ED on Vadra, Enforcement Directorate, Vadra PMLA case, Delhi High court, Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, latest news, Indian express
The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 17. (Express Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought Robert Vadra’s response on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) demand for his custodial interrogation in a money laundering case on ground of “non-cooperation and evasive attitude”.

Justice Chander Shekhar issued notice to Vadra and his personal assistant Manoj Arora on the ED’s plea against a trial court’s order on April 1 that granted anticipatory bail and restrained the two from leaving India without permission.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 17.

Appearing on behalf of ED, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta contended that the agency needed custody of the accused as he was not cooperating in the investigation and the trial court had not discussed the gravity of the offence in its order.

Advertising

Demanding that protection from arrest be lifted, the agency stated that they want to ascertain the exact source of the “tainted money and the end use of such funds involved in the instant case”.

It said that his “bald denials” to the basic facts are contrary to the records of the case and only highlight his “non-cooperation and evasive attitude”.

The agency claimed that if Vadra is entitled to protection under the right against self-incrimination, it substantiates his culpability in the commission of serious economic offence.

It contended that the anticipatory bail, to some extent, “intrudes in the sphere of investigation of crime” and that the courts must be “cautious and circumspect in exercising such powers of discriminatory nature”.

The agency also requested that Arora’s protection be withdrawn.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Dabholkar murder case: In chargesheet, CBI details hours leading up to murder
2 Doval son deposes in court: Article title, use of image defamatory
3 Kolkata: Soon, women can pray in two heritage mosques