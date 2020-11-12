PMLA case: Bineesh Kodiyeri remanded in 14-day judicial custody

Bineesh Kodiyeri is the son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

A special court on Wednesday remanded 36-year-old Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of the CPI(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) case against him.

The ED had arrested Bineesh for alleged money laundering under section 19 (1) of PMLA after the arrest of Mohammed Anoop in August. Anoop was allegedly involved in selling drugs among Bengaluru’s party circuit.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Bineesh’s counsel sought his release saying the ED’s arrest was illegal and that no case had been made out by the agency. Since his arrest on October 29, Bineesh has been in the ED’s custody.

He was arrested after Anoop’s initial arrest in August by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Anoop had reportedly confessed in custody to his involvement in the sale of narcotics and had said that Bineesh was a close associate of his. The ED and NCB probe had found that Bineesh had transferred over Rs 50 lakh to the bank accounts of Anoop.

“Fund trail investigation also established that a huge amount of unaccounted funds were regularly credited in his (Anoop’s) accounts by Bineesh Kodiyeri. These were preceded by large cash deposits in Kerala into the accounts of Bineesh Kodiyeri,” the ED has said.

“Mohammed Anoop is a benamidar of Bineesh Kodiyeri and all his financial dealings were done on the instructions of Bineesh Kodiyeri,” the ED has alleged.

