Toggle Menu
PMK functionary murder: NIA raids 20 Tamil Nadu locationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pmk-functionary-murder-nia-raids-20-tamil-nadu-locations-5707872/

PMK functionary murder: NIA raids 20 Tamil Nadu locations

The raids, sources said, were conducted at Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Trichy and Karaikal in connection with the case.

Tamil Nadu, NIA raid, NIA raid Tamil Nadu, Pattali Makkal Katchi, PMK functionary murder, Ramalingam murder, indian express
NIA recently took over the case from the local police.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at 20 locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with the February 5 murder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary Ramalingam in Thanjavur. Members of Popular Front of India (PFI) have been named as accused in the case.

The raids, sources said, were conducted at Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Trichy and Karaikal in connection with the case. NIA recently took over the case from the local police.“Searches were conducted in the houses of the arrested accused, absconding accused persons, and four offices of PFI,” an NIA statement said.

The agency recovered 16 mobile phones, 21 SIM cards, three laptops, nine hard disks, seven memory cards, 118 CDs/DVDs, one tab, seven diaries, two PFI banners and one DVR, it claimed.

“Besides these, one sword, one sharp-edged knife and cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh were recovered from three different houses, and about 100 incriminating documents have also been seized,” NIA claimed.

Advertising

According to NIA, Ramalingam, 41, was attacked while he was returning home in his mini van. “As part of a well hatched conspiracy, accused persons attacked him with lethal weapons… he succumbed to his injuries,” the agency said in a statement.

Thanjavur Police had arrested 10 people. “Six other accused are still absconding,” the NIA statement said.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gujarat: PepsiCo to withdraw lawsuit against potato farmers
2 Cyclone Fani: No flights at Bhubaneswar airport today, Suresh Prabhu seeks airlines’ help
3 Odisha: Cyclone Fani closes in, 7 lakh evacuated