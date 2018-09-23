PMJAY rollout LIVE Updates: Number of beneficiaries equal to population of European Union, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), which will provide an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh for 50 crore people in 26 states, from Ranchi on Sunday. Besides, PM Modi also launched 10 wellness centres in Jharkhand and laid the foundation stones of medical colleges in Chaibasa and Koderma.
Being touted as the world’s largest health protection scheme, PMJAY will allow a beneficiary to take cashless benefits from any public/private empanelled hospitals across the country. The scheme covers health conditions and surgical procedures encompassed in over 1,350 packages that include practically all secondary and tertiary conditions requiring hospitalisation, barring a few such as organ transplantation.
National Health Agency (NHA), the apex body implementing the PMJAY scheme, last week launched a website and a helpline number to help prospective beneficiaries check if their name is there in the final list. One can visit the website mera.pmjay.gov.in or call up the helpline (14555) to check their enrolment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says PMJAY is a game-changer and the number of beneficiaries of this scheme is equal to the total population of the entire European Union. "A government scheme on such a grand scale is not being carried out anywhere in the world. Even the last person standing in the queue should get better health facility. More than 50 crore people will get an insurance up to Rs 5 lakh. This is the world’s first such scheme," says Modi.
Unlike private insurance schemes, PMJAY does not exclude a person on account of pre-existing illnesses. The size of the family is no bar. There is also no need for formal enrolment; families that are listed with defined deprivation criteria on the Socio Economic and Caste Census database are automatically enrolled. All that is required is a proof of identity, which could be Aadhaar or any other government-issued identity card.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now handing out e-cards to a few of the beneficiaries. Modi had announced the ambitious scheme from the ramparts of the Red Fort during his Independence Day speech.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched Ayushman Bharat scheme in Itanagar on Sunday.
Born at the Kalpana Chawla government hospital in Karnal on August 17, Karishma has a new name: Ayushman Bharat baby. Her father Amit Kumar became the first beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) when the hospital was reimbursed Rs 9,000 for Karishma’s birth by Caesarean section. Haryana started PMJAY pilots in 26 hospitals in the state the same day as they were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech. Hours later, Mousami, the wife of Amit Kumar, a labourer from Sarpuria village of Karnal, was admitted to the Kalpana Chawla hospital for delivery. Two days later, Karishma was born. Read the full story here.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda said the scheme would bring a major change in India's healthcare. "This scheme will bring a major change in India's healthcare. The entire world is looking at Ayushman Bharat scheme. India is the only country in the world which has taken a big leap in making universal health effective. Crores of people who have not been able to afford healthcare until now will now be brought into the mainstream," he said.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says the world's largest healthcare scheme is now launched. "World's largest healthcare scheme is here now in India. Government led by PM Narendra Modi brings a comprehensive healthcare scheme for more than 10 Crore families, who will get upto Rs. 5 Lakh per year for hospital treatments," he tweeted. Now, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is addressing the gathering.
PM Modi launches Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana as well as 10 more health and wellness centres in Jharkhand through remote, taking the number of such proposed centres to 49. Beneficiaries of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat insurance programme in Jharkhand have been sent a two-page customised letter from the prime minister outlining the importance and benefits of the project.
The government will send similar letters to 10.74 crore beneficiary families across the country gradually. The letters will have a photograph of Modi, a government official said.
Devendra Fadnavis also launched PMJAY at Sahyadri Guest House today.
Calling it a mega health reform, JP Nadda says the scheme will be paperless and cashless. Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said PMJAY is the world’s largest government-sponsored healthcare scheme covering a population size equal to the population of US, Canada and Mexico. "Benefits shall be available to 50 crore Indians in a purely cashless, paperless, portable and backed by a world-class IT infrastructure," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi to launch the much-awaited public health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna. The PM will also inaugurate 10 wellness centres, as part of the scheme, in Jharkhand. Health Minister JP Nadda is addressing the public meeting.
The Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme renamed Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (PMJAY), will provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for inpatient care to 10.74 crore families at the bottom of the pyramid. This translates into more than 50 crore people, around 40 per cent of India’s population. Even though the scheme will be launched today, it will effectively be operational from September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Here is all you need to know about PMJAY
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ranchi to roll out the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). He will now proceed to Prabhat Tara ground, where the event will take place. Earlier, Modi said it was a historic day for the country and the government was committed to building a healthy and fit India. “I will be in Ranchi to mark the launch of PMJAY- Ayushman Bharat. During the programme, foundation stones for medical colleges in Chaibasa and Koderma will be laid. Health and wellness centres will also be inaugurated. We are committed to building a healthy and fit India,” he said.