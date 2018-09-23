PMJAY rollout LIVE Updates: Number of beneficiaries equal to population of European Union, says Modi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ranchi on Sunday. (Twitter: BJP) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ranchi on Sunday. (Twitter: BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), which will provide an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh for 50 crore people in 26 states, from Ranchi on Sunday. Besides, PM Modi also launched 10 wellness centres in Jharkhand and laid the foundation stones of medical colleges in Chaibasa and Koderma.

Being touted as the world’s largest health protection scheme, PMJAY will allow a beneficiary to take cashless benefits from any public/private empanelled hospitals across the country. The scheme covers health conditions and surgical procedures encompassed in over 1,350 packages that include practically all secondary and tertiary conditions requiring hospitalisation, barring a few such as organ transplantation.

National Health Agency (NHA), the apex body implementing the PMJAY scheme, last week launched a website and a helpline number to help prospective beneficiaries check if their name is there in the final list. One can visit the website mera.pmjay.gov.in or call up the helpline (14555) to check their enrolment.