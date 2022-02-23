Giriraj Singh: 7 lakh road constructed under PMGSY in last 6 years

Three lakh kilometres of roads have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the last six years, in comparison to 1.88 lakh km between 2009 and 2014, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering after the release of rural connectivity GIS data in the public domain, Singh said that since the inception of PMGSY, about 7 lakh km of roads have been constructed, connecting 1.62 lakh habitations across the country.

On the occasion, the National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA), the nodal implementation agency of the PMGSY scheme, signed MoU with three GIS firms.

GIS technology will be utilised for the improvement in the planning and implementation of projects in India’s rural areas, Singh said.

He said the objective of the collaboration was to exchange the data for better planning and implementation of both the PMGSY and Gati Shakti.

In a statement, the ministry said, “The pace of construction of rural roads under PMGSY has seen massive growth during the last seven years and emphasis has been given to new technology resulting in a saving of about Rs 5,000 crore.”