Cabinet extends rural roads scheme, increases outlay by Rs 3,727 crore

The new approval also involves consolidation of through routes and major rural links connecting habitations to Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), higher secondary schools and hospitals. (File photo)

The Centre on Saturday decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III) beyond March 2025 till 2028-29, with an increase in the outlay by Rs 3,727 crore to Rs 83,977 crore.

A decision to this effect was taken during the meeting of the Union Cabinet, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing the media on Cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government has decided to extend the PMGSY-III till March 2028 for the completion of roads and bridges in plain areas and roads in hilly areas and extension of timeline till March 2029 for completion of bridges in hilly areas.