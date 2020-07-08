scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
COVID19

PMC to spend Rs 50 lakh to check spread of vector-borne diseases

The civic standing committee on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 48.13 lakh to purchase 1,000 kg of Cyfluthrin to check the breeding of mosquitoes across the city.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: July 8, 2020 11:28:07 pm
covid-19 in pune, pmc, pune monsoon, pune monsoon diseases, pune vector borne disease in monsoon, indian express news We don’t want to ignore the challenges during monsoon, said a civic officer. (File)

Even as the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise in its jurisdiction, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) gears up for a new challenge to check the spread of vector-borne diseases in monsoon.

The civic standing committee on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 48.13 lakh to purchase 1,000 kg of Cyfluthrin to check the breeding of mosquitoes across the city.

“We don’t want to ignore the challenges during monsoon. Dengue, malaria and chikungunya are common during this season. It is necessary to control the spread of these vector-borne diseases at a time when people are already in panic due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” said a civic officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement