PMC to spend Rs 50 lakh to check spread of vector-borne diseases

We don’t want to ignore the challenges during monsoon, said a civic officer. (File) We don’t want to ignore the challenges during monsoon, said a civic officer. (File)

Even as the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise in its jurisdiction, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) gears up for a new challenge to check the spread of vector-borne diseases in monsoon.

The civic standing committee on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 48.13 lakh to purchase 1,000 kg of Cyfluthrin to check the breeding of mosquitoes across the city.

“We don’t want to ignore the challenges during monsoon. Dengue, malaria and chikungunya are common during this season. It is necessary to control the spread of these vector-borne diseases at a time when people are already in panic due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” said a civic officer.

