PMC bank scam: Three more directors held, total 12 so far

THE ECONOMIC Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested three more bank directors in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) bank scam. This takes the total number of persons arrested by in the case to 12. Police said the three directors of the PMC bank did not alert RBI officials about the unpaid loans that the Wadhawans, also accused in the case, owed the bank.

An officer said they have arrested Jagdish Mukhi, Trupti Bane and Mukti Bavisi, all directors of the PMC bank on Tuesday. “Their role is similar to that of the other directors who did not disclose the rising non performing assets of the bank. Majority of it comprised of the huge unpaid loans of Wadhawans,” the officer said.

Earlier, the police had arrested Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, promoters of HDIL, former MD Joy Thomas, former chairman Waryam Singh. The police later arrested former PMC director Rajneet Singh, the son of former BJP MLA Sardar Tara Singh.