PMC Bank scam: ED gets custody of Wadhawans till tomorrow

A SPECIAL court on Tuesday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) further custody of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan till October 24, in connection with their alleged involvement in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam case.

Special Public Prosecutor Kavita Patil told the court that so far, more than 50 properties linked with the alleged cheating case have been identified.

Claiming that it has thrice recorded Sarang’s statements in the past week, the ED said he had provided details of loans availed by HDIL and its group companies. Sarang has also provided details of the assets held by the company, it added.

The lawyer of the Wadhawans, Amit Desai, said that their further custody was not required as the investigating authorities already have documents pertaining to the probe.

The HDIL promoters were arrested by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing last month for allegedly siphoning off money from the PMC Bank. After their custody with EOW ended, the ED arrested them for alleged money laundering.

The ED has claimed that with the help of PMC Bank officials, fictitious accounts were created, camouflaging the actual loan accounts of defaulting borrowers. The Wadhawans allegedly had a key role in executing the illegal transactions and were “actual beneficiaries” of the alleged proceeds of crime, the agency has added.